Court upholds Fubara’s victory, dismisses Cole, others’ suit

The State and National Assembly Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday affirmed the election of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18 2023 governorship election.

The Appeal Court in a unanimous decision dismissed four separate appeals filed against the governor.

The appeals were filed by Patrick Tonye-Cole of the All Progressives Congress, Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party, Innocent Ekwu of the Allied Peoples Movement and Lulu Briggs Dumo of Accord Party.

The court held that all the appellants failed to prove the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court also faulted the tribunal for dismissing Tonye-Cole’s appeal on the ground that APC sponsored him and had withdrawn the petition against Governor Fubara’s victory.

The appellate court further held that the fact that the APC withdrew its petition against Fubara’s victory does not prevent its