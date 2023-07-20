Court remands trader for allegedly threatening to harm his neighbour

828 828

A Sharia Court in Kano on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old trader, Abdullahi Muhammed, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly threatening to harm his neighbour.

The police charged Muhammed, who lives in Rimin Kebe, Kano, with criminal intentional hurt and intimidation.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar who gave the order, adjourned the matter until July 31, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Fiddausi Ibrahim, who is the defendant’s neighbour reported the matter at the Ja’oji Police Station in Kano on Wednesday.

Wada said the complainant reported that the defendant threatened to kill her during an altercation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 158 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty to the offence.