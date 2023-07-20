Nigerian Doctor cleared of rape allegation by fellow Nigerian Doctor in UK

828 828

A Nigerian Doctor, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, has been cleared of rape and abusive relationship allegations by a fellow Nigerian Doctor, Bolanle Aseyan, in the United Kingdom.

Aseyan reported Ogunsanya to both the Metropolitan Police and United Kingdom Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

According to information available online, Dr. Aseyan, who was the first to arrive in the United Kingdom, initially reported Dr. Ogunsanya to the Metropolitan Police, which left him off the hook.

She then took the case to the UKMPTS.

Reports had it that Aseyan, who is from Kabba in Kogi State, met Ogunsanya on Twitter in November 2019.

They were said to have subsequently gone into a romantic relationship, with Aseyan encouraging Ogunsanya to relocate to the United Kingdom in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On arrival in the UK, Ogunsanya stayed with Aseyan.

However, things were said not to have worked out between the two, resulting in the collapse of the relationship.

Owing to this, Aseyan reported Ogunsanya to the Metropolitan Police, accusing him of rape and abusive relationship.

But he was cleared of the allegation.

She then took her case to the UKMPTS on the same allegations.

The UKMPTS has also cleared Ogunsanya of both allegations.

Aseyan had filed a complaint against him at the UK General Medical Council in 2020, with the GMC referring it to the MPTS.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the MPTS cleared Ogunsanya of all allegations.

It said Ogunsanya’s professional record and ability to continue medical practice in the UK have not been impaired.

The panel said in its verdict: “As the facts have not been found proved it therefore follows that Dr Ogunsanya’s fitness to practise is not impaired.”