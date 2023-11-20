Court remands man over sexual assault of 15-year-old in Lagos

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State on Monday remanded a man, Opebiyi Oyebola, in a correctional centre for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded Oyebola in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where he was currently held.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration after the charge was read and interpreted to him in Yoruba language.

The State counsel, Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in January 2021 on Emmanuel Akanji Street, Egan in Igando, Lagos State.

Okeowo submitted that the defendant sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl by sucking her breast.

The prosecution said the offence contravened Sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The sexual assault attracts three years jail term, while sexual assault by penetration is punishable with life imprisonment if convicted.

Justice adjourned the case until February 9, 2024 for trial.