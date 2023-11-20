Navy hands over N70m seized cannabis sativa to NDLEA

The Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos has handed over 50 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N70 million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency.

This was made known by Lieutenant Commander Kelly Umoru, the Base Operations Officer of the FOB.

Umoru, who represented the Commanding Officer of the FOB, Navy Captain Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said they seized the suspected cannabis sativa on Sunday.

He said: “On November 19 at about 6:30am, they got an intelligence tip-off of suspected smuggling activities within our own Area of Operations.

“The intelligence indicated that a boat was sighted offloading products suspected to be cannabis sativa at Gbethrome Beach close to Ashipa community.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team, led by myself and Base Intelligence Officer, Lieutenant E. U. Okorie, proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area.”

READ ALSO:

Police Reform: PSC, Senior Officers, CSOs begin brainstorming session

Lagos open for new investment, ready for business — Sanwo-Olu

Appeal Court affirms Gov. Alia’s election victory

Umoru said after searching, a total of 50 sacks of the suspected products, valued at about N70 million, were recovered.

He added: “The adjoining communities were also searched but no other products or suspects were found.

“Investigations are ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate and in due course arrest and prosecute the same.”

He recalled that since the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla assumed office, he had stated that his mission was to maintain and equip a professionally competent naval force capable of defending Nigeria’s maritime area of interest in fulfilment of national security imperative.

Umoru added: “Similarly, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hussan, on November 9 launched Operation Water Guard.

“This operation is aimed at denying smuggling and other criminal elements the freedom of action within the Badagry General Area, to ensure security and economic stability in the area.”

Receiving the exhibit, Owen Dinneys, the Commander of the Narcotics, Area Commander, Seme Special Command, NDLEA, promised that investigation would commence on the seized items.

Dinneys commended the Nigerian Navy for the huge seizures, assuring them that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“We will ensure that whoever is involved in the illegal drugs smuggling into the country is apprehended and justice will be done,” he said