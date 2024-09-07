Court remands lawyer for alleged murder, disruption of proceedings

An Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State on Friday remanded a lawyer, Sunday Ununu, in custody for alleged murder and disruption of court’s proceedings.

The 45-year-old had appeared before the court on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of firearms and murder.

The charges were preferred against him by the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the case was called, Ununu started shouting.

NAN reports that Ununu entered the dock, but walked out of the court without following the proper procedure.

The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu-Oko, however, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

Isu-Oko adjourned the case until September 20 for hearing.

Also Read:

The prosecutor, Eze Ndubuaku, had told the court that on August 21 at Agbaja-Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the defendant caused the death of one Nnamdi Nwite-Ugo.

He said the defendant caused the death of the victim by shooting him with a gun.

According to Ndubuaku, the offences contravene Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi 2009.

“The offence also contravened Section 11 of Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Other Related Matters Law, 2009,” the Assistant Superintendent of Police said.

Post Views: 0