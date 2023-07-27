Coup: President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

828 828

President Bola Tinubu said that a mission of the Economic Community of West African States has been sent to the Niger Republic to intercede in the attempted coup in the country.

He spoke after a meeting with Benin Republic President Patrice Talon at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President of Nigeria said that Talon was mandated by the ECOWAS to proceed immediately to the West African country that has been termed the most coup prone country in the region.

Tinubu is the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Head of States and Government and the body had decided to discourage the issue of undemocratic change of government by the military in the region.

During a meeting between Tinubu and the Presidents of Niger and Benin a fortnight ago, Talon was mandated to lead the ECOWAS delegation to Mali and Burkina Faso where the military are in control.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that an attempted coup was reported in Niger Republic early on Wednesday.

Sources from the country said that the presidential guards have held President Mohamed Bazoum hostage at the presidential palace in Niamey.