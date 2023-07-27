Bogoro advocates inclusion of women, PWD in government

828 828

A former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, a renowned academic, has emphasised on the need for everyone to be included in governance without discrimination.

Bogoro spoke at the fifth anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

He spoke on the topic: “Burden of Inclusivity and Nigeria’s Democracy.”

The guest speaker pointed out that political marginalisation of women in Nigeria can be attributed to factors such as cultural and religious beliefs, which are further institutionalised by Nigeria’s political party system and structure.

He said: “For instance, Nigeria’s current political party structure is built on party practices like the lack of internal party democracy, political exclusion and marginalisation of vulnerable groups.

“This is reflected in the constitution of the party leadership, membership management, and candidate nomination.

“All these processes are skewed to favour a select few.

“In addition to the hurdle women face at the party level, there is the challenge of mobilising voters to vote for a woman and then contesting in a flawed, highly commercialised and violent electoral process.

“These challenges make it difficult for women to emerge as candidates or win the election.”

Bogoro on the theme of the lecture stressed that people living with disabilities are mostly disadvantaged in the political structure, adding that discrimination against these sets should be critically looked into to avoid margination

He added: “In 2017, YIAGA AFRICA’s Centre for Legislative Engagement conducted a study to determine the extent of the representation of women, youth (under 35 years old) and Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria’s legislative bodies.

“In the Senate, the study found women made up just 6.4 per cent of seats and there were no members of the youth and no PWDs.

“In the House of Representatives, only 5.8 per cent of the representatives were women, while youth made up 0.8 per cent.

“There were no legislators with disabilities.

“At the state level, the study found that only 4.9 per cent of representatives across all the State Houses of Assembly were women, 5.8 per cent were youth and 1.4 per cent were persons living with disability.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Center for Citizens with Disability, David Anyaele, in his sub-theme frowned at what he described as institutionalised margination of people living with disabilities.

The Centre boss noted that the only time the set of people are remember in governance is during charity or campaigns, which he said deprived the special people of living their full potential, while contributing to the development of the country.

Anyaele therefore called for a consistent and deliberate efforts at including the People With Disabilities in government, emphasising that there is much more ability in disability.

He said: “Everyone at a point in our life time would have disabilities.

“So, it is so wrong to discriminate or neglect the critical value of the set of people, which we all belong to one way or the other.

“We want to assure equal opportunity if we have people with disability as commissioner in the state is not bad.”

The founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, called on the government and critical stakeholders in the country to avoid the act of neglecting people with disabilities, advocating that they should be involved in the government.

Kayode-Adedeji noted that the theme of the event was deliberately chosen as part of the media organisation’s effort to make the voice of people with special needs heard, which is part of the social responsibility that the media outlet has taken up since its inception.

The journalist, who is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and International Press Institute, explained that Penpushing Media has been robustly nurtured on the journalistic ideology of adding value to journalism worldwide by ensuring credible sources of news around the world.

He said: “Penpushing is indeed set to correct and tackle the menace of fake news which is almost becoming daily occurrence in the world with its greater negative impact in our clime, particularly owing to myriad of online communication channels.

“Similarly, it aims to revive the dwindling fortune of journalism practice and be a credible platform for genuine news to its readers across the globe. In line with our mission we shall consciously want to err on the side of caution to authenticate news for dissemination on Penpushing platform.”