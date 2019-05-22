Corpse of a 15-year-old boy, who on May 18 got drowned in a river in Ringim Local Government of Jigawa, has been recovered.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesman, Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the deceased, identified as Usman Kabir, drowned on a swimming expedition alongside friends on May 18 at about 10.00am.

He said: “The body of Usman Kabiru was found on Monday at River Daurawa in Taura LGA at about 7.30am and was buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

“The boy was a resident of Walawa quarters in Ringim LGA.

“Moment the incident occurred, one of his friends rushed to inform his parents.

“In turn, the father informed our personnel and the fire service, but despite the combined efforts, the body was not recovered until this moment.”