COREN to review engineering accreditation to meet international standard

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria says it will review its engineering accreditation process in Nigerian universities to ensure global acceptability.

Kashim Ali, the President of COREN, dropped this hint in Abuja on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the plan was to secure signatory to the World Federation of Engineering Organisations, the organisation that provides the highest recognition in engineering in the world.

Ali said: ‘‘We have set ourselves on a course that will change the position of engineering practice in the country.

‘‘We are looking forward to being a real member of the engineering family worldwide.

‘‘We are full of expectations, including hosting of international visitors coming to confirm that what we claim to have is true.”

He said the council had reversed its earlier plans to commence the publication of accreditation status of universities annually.

According to him, accreditation process is like a continuum, so there is a danger when you publish that a given university has a programme unaccredited.

He said: ‘‘The danger is that by the time you finish the publication; the university may meet the conditions and get accredited, so there is already a negative report on that university.

‘‘What we are now doing is that we publish it on our portal, so that we can effect changes easily because a programme that is not accredited today may get recognition tomorrow.

‘‘We did not want to create conflict and confusion for the universities because if we publish such information in the print media, it will be very difficult to correct.”