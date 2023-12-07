COP28: Akpabio cancels trip, asks Cote d’Ivoire representative to stand in for him

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has cancelled his scheduled trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for COP28.

The cancellation, he said, followed the outrage that trailed Nigeria’s 1,411 delegates to the COP28.

Speaking at a one-day retreat on the 2024 budget in Abuja, Akpabio said: “I have decided to stay back and I asked somebody from Cote d’Ivoire to represent me there.”

The Eagle Online recalls that criticism had trailed the Nigerian delegation of 1,411 to the conference.

The Federal Government has, however, explained that of the number, 422 were funded by it.