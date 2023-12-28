Consolidate on Akeredolu’s achievements, APC Grassroots Movement tells Aiyedatiwa

The Consolidated All Progressives Congress Grassroots Movement has called on newly sworn-in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to consolidate on the achievements of his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

CAGRAM gave the advice in a statement by its Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Agbi Stephen, on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Aiyedatiwa, former Deputy Governor, was sworn in as Ondo State Governor on Wednesday following the demise of Akeredolu earlier in the day due to complications from prostate cancer.

The Deputy Governor had earlier operated as Acting Governor after Akeredolu returned to Germany for medical treatment and transmitted a letter to the state house of assembly on his travel.

Akeredolu died in Germany where he went for treatment.

Stephen urged Aiyedatiwa to embark on speedy recovery of the developmental agenda of his predecessor, which was altered by his illness that kept him out of the state for many months.

The CAGRAM National Deputy Chairman, who congratulated Aiyedatiwa, urged him to always put at heart the masses and unite the people for rapid development of the state.

Stephen called on all party faithful and the people of the state to support Aiyedatiwa as he plans to bring the state up to date with the renewed hope of the government of President Bola Tinubu.