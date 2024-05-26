Collapsed Lagos mosque: One confirmed dead, five rescued

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency says five persons have been rescued and one dead body recovered from a collapsed mosque at Papa Ajao, Mushin on Sunday.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the mosque, located on Yusuf Street, off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

The Permanent Secretary said that search and rescue operations were taking place under his supervision.

He listed emergency responders at the scene to include LASEMA Response Team, police, Lagos State Ambulance Service and Lagos State Fire Service.