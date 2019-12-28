Civil servants at Phase One of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja on Friday decried the poor sanitary conditions of the secretariat environment following the lack of water to clean up the conveniences.

Some of them, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria on resumption of duty after a two­­-day Christmas break, claimed that the environment was becoming “unbearable and uncomfortable”.

Jackson Okoh, a senior official, said the challenge had become unbearable, but expressed optimism that the management would use the break period to tackle the concern.

According to him, the offensive odour oozing from the toilets into the offices is getting worse every day.

Okoh said: “I am appealing to the management of the secretariat to do something about this issue before it generates to something else.

“I had thought that something will be done to rescue the situation while we were away, but we are back to the same stench.”

Comfort Ebong, another worker, expressed displeasure over the situation and declared it as “shameful”.

Ebong said: “A popular place like the secretariat, where other foreign visitors are received, has no water running in the toilets.

“This should not be the case.”

Chinwe Joe, a cleaner at the secretariat, expressed worry over the situation, saying it was becoming too burdensome for them to carry water from the third floor of the secretariat to clean the toilets.

Joe said: “We have been facing this challenge for over two months now.

“Water is hardly available.

“This is unfortunate.”