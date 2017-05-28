Church empowers 45 members with N7m items

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday empowered 45 members of the church with item worth N7m under Oluwole Foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the foundation is owned by a wealthy member of the church.

NAN reports that the items, which the church empowered its members with, varies from sewing and grinding machines to generators, motorcycles, ovens among others.

The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Pastor Ademola Popoola, who is the Pastor of the English section of the church, said beneficiaries are carefully selected.

Popoola said the foundation has been assisting members of the church, 45 people per year, since five years ago.

He said: “For every year, we empower a minimum of 45 people, we thank God we are able to sustain it.

“We have been able to take 225 people out of poverty since the past five years.

“We have seen their lives changed and they have also been of help to other people while we monitored their development.

“We always ask people to apply and when they apply, we take them through an interview before they are considered for the empowerment.

“We always look at the level of an applicant challenge because someone people may not need and they will want to collect.”

Pastor Popoola explained that those with existing knowledge of some certain trades are given consideration while those without are empowered with deep freezers and grinding machines.

He said the church did not limited its action only on empowerment alone but also give scholarship to over 200 students annually.

NAN.

