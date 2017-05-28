LATEST NEWS:
13. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 13, 20172min0

Related Articles

Worship

Five things you didn’t know about Ramadan, by Damilola Ojo

Worship

Nigerian pastor gives out cars, 450,000 Rands to mark birthday in South Africa

FeaturedWorship

Paris Club refund: FG lied, did not release N34b to Rivers – Wike

NewsWorship

Why OAU management handed over closed mosques to Chief Imam – MSSN

Worship

Pope’s decision on Ahiara, reminder of ecclesial communion – Bishop Ogun

Worship

Peter Obi to clerics: Speak out against societal ills

Worship

#HallelujahChallenge: Number of Instagram Live worshippers rises above 32,000

Worship

Church empowers 45 members with N7m items

IMG-20170612-WA045-e1497344539100.jpg
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the foundation is owned by a wealthy member of the church

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday empowered 45 members of the church with item worth N7m under Oluwole Foundation.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the foundation is owned by a wealthy member of the church.
NAN reports that the items, which the church empowered its members with, varies from sewing and grinding machines to generators, motorcycles, ovens among others.
The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Pastor Ademola Popoola, who is the Pastor of the English section of the church, said beneficiaries are carefully selected.
Popoola said the foundation has been assisting members of the church, 45 people per year, since five years ago.

He said: “For every year, we empower a minimum of 45 people, we thank God we are able to sustain it.

“We have been able to take 225 people out of poverty since the past five years.
“We have seen their lives changed and they have also been of help to other people while we monitored their development.

“We always ask people to apply and when they apply, we take them through an interview before they are considered for the empowerment.

“We always look at the level of an applicant challenge because someone people may not need and they will want to collect.”
Pastor Popoola explained that those with existing knowledge of some certain trades are given consideration while those without are empowered with deep freezers and grinding machines.
He said the church did not limited its action only on empowerment alone but also give scholarship to over 200 students annually.

NAN.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousSaka dedicates VAT Wonder Goal Award to teammates

nextWhy Nigerians should stop drumbeats of war, by Adesoji Adesugba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Why I withdrew my support for Jonathan’s re-election bid – Oshiomhole

Man sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, ejaculated over 5ml sperm each round to set new world record

CBN boosts FOREX market with $413.5m as Naira remains stable

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements