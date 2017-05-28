Child labour: 168m children affected by conflict and disaster

The International Labour Organisation says that a significant proportion of the 168 million children engaged in child labour live in areas affected by conflicts and disasters.

Guy Ryder, the Director-General of ILO, said in a report on Monday to commemorate the 2017 World Day Against Child Labour.

Ryder said: “Globally, over 1.5 billion people live in countries that are affected by conflict and violence. Also, about 200 million people are affected by disaster every year. A third of them are children.”

According to him, conflicts and disasters have a devastating impact on people’s lives as it kill, maim, injure, force people to flee their homes, destroy livelihoods, push people into poverty and starvation.

He said it was regrettable that conflict and disaster trap people in situations where their basic human rights were being violated.

He said: “Children are often the first to suffer as schools are destroyed and basic services are disrupted. Many children are internally displaced or become refugees in other countries.

“The children are vulnerable to trafficking and child labour. Millions of children are pushed into child labour by conflicts and disasters.”

He urged various countries to join hands to end child labour by 2025 in areas affected by conflicts and disasters.

