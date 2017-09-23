CHAN 2018: CAF withdraws Kenya’s hosting right

The Confederation of African Football has withdrawn Kenya’s hosting right for the African Nations Championship.

Raising from its executive committee meeting in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, the body decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country, the last of which took place from September 11 to 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, CAF Acting General Secretary has been instructed to immediately open a bidding process for a new host.

The deadline for receipt of applications is seven days from September 24, 2017, just as the identity of the bidding countries will be disclosed within a maximum 15 days of the opening of the bidding process.

Nigeria qualified for the 16-nation tournament at the expense of Benin Republic.

