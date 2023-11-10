Certificate racketeering: LASU confirms Dean’s removal 

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has confirmed the removal of its Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko.

LASU said the move was part of the ongoing investigation into the allegation of certificate racketeering in the institution.

Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, made this known in a statement signed on Friday in Lagos.

Thomas-Onashile revealed that the management was not covering up any staff on alleged certificate racketeering which was published recently online.

She said that attention of management had been drawn to recent reports regarding alleged “Certificate Racketeering” and a “sting operation” in the university.

LASU Spokesperson said: “For emphasis, there has been no “cover up” and there will be no “cover up.

She added: “The management has promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities, including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“The management does not take such matters lightly.

“Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023″.

Thomas-Onashile added that the Vice-Chancellor had approved the appointment of Dr. Surajudeen Fatai as the new Acting Dean, Students’ Affairs Division of the University.

“Fatai is a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU.

“The appointment is for a period of a year, with effect from November 7, 2023 to November 6, 2024″ she said.