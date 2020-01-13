The first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria for 2020 had been shifted.

The shift in date of the meeting was announced by the Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for January 20 and 21, 2020.

It has now been moved to January 23 and 24, 2020.

Okorafor said in the statement: “The CBN regrets any inconvenience this change may have caused its stakeholders and the general public.”