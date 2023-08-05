CBA Foundation releases podcast on widows’ plight

Chinwe Bode Akinwande, the compassionate Founder/CEO of CBA Foundation, has taken her mission of supporting widows to new heights with the launch of an empowering podcast, titled: “HOPE for the WIDOW Podcast with Chinwe Bode-Akinwande.””

This groundbreaking podcast aims to uplift and provide valuable insights to widows, helping them cope with grief and offering survival tips to navigate life’s challenges.

The first episode of the podcast features the remarkable Abiola Odanye, Head of Operations at Market Ranch, who joined Chinwe in exploring the complexities of: “Coping With Grief (Survival Tips).”

From initiatives ensuring long-term sustenance to preserving mental and emotional health, the duo shed light on the challenges faced by widows, sharing effective ways to overcome them.

Through candid discussions, Chinwe and Abiola also offered a compassionate and practical approach to healing.

Together they highlighted the significance of understanding that support from others is not a reflection of a widow’s worth, debunking the notion of taking assistance personally.

Bode-Akinwande’s dedication to uplifting widows began in 2005 with the establishment of the CBA Foundation.

Over the years, she has championed diverse initiatives that provide comprehensive support and interventions to empower widows, guiding them through moral and financial difficulties.

Her most recent Social Enterprise Initiative, launched in 2021, is designed to secure the long-term welfare of widows and their children.

The “HOPE for the WIDOW Podcast with Chinwe Bode-Akinwande” is now available for streaming and downloads on various popular platforms, including Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Africa Business Radio and Wokpa.

This widespread availability ensures that widows from different walks of life can access these valuable resources.

Since its inception in 2005, the CBA Foundation has been unwaveringly dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the lives and well-being of underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children in Nigeria.

Through their impactful initiatives, the foundation provides essential health interventions, clothing, nutrition, and tuition fees for children.

Additionally, they empower widows through launching business startups, fostering long-term sustenance and growth.

Chinwe Bode Akinwande’s “HOPE for the WIDOW Podcast” and the CBA Foundation now stand as beacons of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter future for widows across Nigeria, combining dedication, compassion, and unwavering support to make a profound difference in the lives of these brave women and their families.