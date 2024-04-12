CAN leadership crisis: Ebonyi government reaffirms stand

The Ebonyi State Government has reiterated its stand on the seeming leadership imbroglio in the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

It said it does not recognise any other CAN in the state than that which is legitimately led by Dr. Scamb Nwokolo.

Governor Francis Nwifuru made the emphasis on Thursday at the ecumenical centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He spoke during the 2024 Easter choral competition organised by the state chapter of the association.

Nwifuru, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu, said he holds CAN in very high esteem and would not condone anyone sowing discord in the body.

He noted that it was only the Nwokolo-led CAN that the government recognised and would continue to work with, describing any splinter group as mere detractors.

Nwifuru said: “The CAN in Ebonyi State, the Governor holds you in very high esteem, and the government is aware of pockets of distractions here and there.

“But the governor’s position is that the government has no intention to interfere with the leadership of CAN.

“And we will never accept any leadership that came through any other means than that which is recognised by the national body of CAN.”

The Governor said it was only the resurrection of Jesus that gave meaning to Christianity, and appreciated CAN for the initiative, which he described as the best way to celebrate Easter.

In a brief exhortation by Rev. Daniel Ukor of the Triumphant True Worshippers Assembly, he enjoined Christians to live their lives reflective of the power of God, which resurrected Jesus Christ from the dead.

He regretted the rot in the present day society, noting that the politicians were not the problem of Nigeria, but the Church, which has failed in her responsibilities.

Ukor further enjoined Christians and the Church in general to return to God in sincerity, purge itself of mutual antagonism and pray in unity so as to unlock the many blessings God has in store for the nation.

Speaking to newsmen, the CAN Chairman restated that there was actually no leadership crisis in Ebonyi State, adding that what seemed like a crisis was mere distractions by a few individuals who wanted to constitute a clog in the wheel of progress of the association.

He appreciated the Governor for his fatherly disposition, which, he noted, has added greater impetus to the affirmation of the national CAN leadership.

Nwokolo enjoined Christians to continue to intercede for the state with unity of purpose, adding that it was the prayers of the faithful that has continued to nurture unity and progress in Nigeria in spite of many odds.

The choral event featured performances from some guest choirs, soloists, trumpeters and Xylophonists.

Five different choirs representing the five blocs of CAN competed for the trophies.

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria bloc choir took the first position, while the Organisation of African Instituted Churches and TEKAN/ECWA blocs clinched second and third positions respectively in the competition.

Recall that the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, had earlier conveyed this position of the government to CAN in a letter dated February 26, 2024.