CAA urges broader collaboration to address Nigeria’s climate crisis

Climate Action Africa, a leading advocate for climate resilience and sustainable development in Nigeria, has called for a more impactful and inclusive approach to tackling the country’s pressing climate challenges.

This was the focus and outcome of the climate change media briefing that was held in Lagos State, Nigeria on Saturday.

With Nigeria facing significant vulnerability to rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns and environmental degradation, CAA emphasised the need for a united front across all stakeholder groups.

Developing countries like Nigeria, and many others across Africa, face unique sets of challenges when it comes to climate change.

“Nigeria’s unique position and vast resources necessitate a comprehensive strategy that leverages the expertise and commitment of every sector,” said Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Climate Action Africa. “From government and industry leaders to scientists, community organisations, and individual citizens, we all have a role to play in building a more resilient and sustainable future.”

The importance of fostering collaboration in areas like policy development and implementation, innovation and technology, community mobilisation and education, and investment and financing were highlighted during the media briefing.

These are the challenges that the Climate Action Africa Forum 2024 is set to address.

The upcoming Climate Action Africa Forum, scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2024 in Lagos, serves as a testament to CAA’s commitment to fostering collaboration.

The forum will bring together key stakeholders from across Africa to discuss innovative solutions and develop concrete action plans for tackling climate change.

The forum will introduce the Deal Room, a dynamic marketplace connecting Africa’s brightest innovators with forward-thinking investors to accelerate impactful deals for climate action and sustainable development.

Following the conference, CAA will partner with Silicon Valley based Founder Institute, the world’s largest startup accelerator, to provide ongoing support to African innovators in a post accelerator programme.

“CAAF24 provides a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, collaborative problem-solving, and forging strategic partnerships,” said Mbah. “By working together, we can ensure that Nigeria, and Africa as a whole, emerges as a leader in building a sustainable and climate-resilient future.”

Climate Action Africa urged all stakeholders to take a proactive stance in addressing the climate crisis.

Through collaborative efforts, innovation, and a shared commitment to a sustainable future, Nigeria can mitigate the impact of climate change and pave the way for a more prosperous and resilient tomorrow.