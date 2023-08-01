Businesswoman, 44, docked for allegedly abandoning husband, absconding with children, belongings

828 828

A 44-year-old businesswoman, Edward Ogochukwu, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly abandoning her husband and absconding with his children and belongings.

The police charged Ogochukwu, who resides in Dagiri Gwagwalada, Abuja, with abandonment of spouse and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was reported at Gwagwalada police station by one Mr Tony Umegborodu on July 28.

Tanko said that the complainant had, on July 27, upon his return from his brother’s house, discovered that his wife (defendant) had made away with his belongings.

He said that the defendant made away with chairs and kitchen utensils (values yet unknown), an Itel cell phone, valued at N36,000 and cash of N850,000.

He said that the defendant also left with their children to an unknown destination.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 16 of Violence Against Persons (VAP) Act and Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The Judge, Abdullahi Abdulkarim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Abdulkarim said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter till Sept. 28 for hearing.