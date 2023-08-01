PEPT: Primate Ayodele warns judges against wrong judgement, reminds them of God’s wrath

828 828

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the judges handling the case of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) to be careful with their judgments in order to avoid generational destruction.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that there will be serious consequences if the judges give a wrong judgment on the election tribunal cases.

He stated that any judge that gives a wrong pronouncement will see the wrath of God and that the anger of the Lord will come greatly upon them.

He warned that their generations will be affected if they deliver any judgment as a result of any form of financial influence or interest.

‘’I still want to tell the judges that there will be consequences if they give the wrong judgment concerning the election tribunal. Any judge who makes wrong pronouncements will see the wrath of God and the anger will come upon them.’’

‘’The judges must make the right pronouncement so they can be blessed than do what will cause tribulation, agony, pain, and tears. They should not do what will destroy their generations.’’

‘’The judges for the governorship election tribunal and the presidential election tribunal should take note. Gone are the days when they go scot-free when they give judgments that were influenced by money or interest, God is watching them.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele noted that he isn’t threatening the judicial process or laying curses on them but it is dangerous for them not to do the right thing.

‘’ I am not cursing them or threatening them, I am only delivering divine messages as received. I am not supporting anyone among the candidates but judges must deliver the right judgment, it’s dangerous not to do so.’’