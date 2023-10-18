Businessman jailed 12 months for stealing motorcycle

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old businessman, Peter Thomas to 12 months in correctional centre for stealing a motorcycle.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, who sentenced Thomas after he pleaded guilty, however gave him an option of N30, 000 fine.

Bokkos also ordered him to pay N360, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

The police prosecutor, Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on August 8, at Anglo-Jos Police Station by David Chollom, the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict conspired with two others now at large to steal the motorcycle from the complainant’s house.

He said the offence contradicted the Plateau state Penal Code.