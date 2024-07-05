British Council rewards Nigeria’s best brains

Nigeria’s best brains were celebrated by The British Council in collaboration with Cambridge International Examinations on July 4 2024 at the Civic Center Lagos, Nigeria.

The recipients of the prestigious British Council Recognition and Outstanding Learners Awards(BROCLA) are 95 students from 37 British Council Partner Schools across Nigeria for their remarkable performance in June and November 2023 Cambridge International Education examination series.

The annual ceremony also recognized British Council Partner Schools that showcased the implementation of the Child Protection Policy and the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Policy.

These recognitions underscore the British Council’s dedication to fostering safe and inclusive educational environments.

The excelling students achieved the remarkable feat of obtaining the highest marks in Nigeria British Council Partner Schools in subjects such as Sociology, Information & Communication Technology and Business Studies, with 7 students from 3 schools earning the esteemed ‘Top in the World’ honor.

This award is granted to students who have obtained the highest marks in the world in a single subject.

Additionally, 71 students received the ‘Top in Nigeria’ award for achieving the highest standard mark in the country for individual subjects.

Further accolades included 48 ‘High Achievement’ awards and 8 Best Across’ awards, recognizing students with the highest cumulative standard marks across multiple subjects.

Speaking at the event, Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, said, “Today, we celebrate outstanding learners and our collaboration with Cambridge International Education.

“Our work with British Council Partner Schools in delivering UK assessments and qualifications in Nigeria has been instrumental in helping individuals gain educational and professional development, positioning them for success in life and careers.

“We believe in providing young learners with access to world-class education and assessments.”

Deep Adhikari, Director of Examinations, British Council Nigeria, emphasized the importance of EDI award, noting that, “This award aims to minimize prejudice and discrimination based on protected characteristics.”

“I congratulate the recipients for fostering a culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in their schools and for showcasing practical ways to integrate EDI into inclusive education,” he said.

Also speaking, Juan Visser, Regional Director, Cambridge International Education said that the awards recognized the talent and commitment of both learners and staff.

He said: “Congratulations to Cambridge learners who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge exams. With the education you have from Cambridge and your schools, nothing can get in the way of you achieving your dreams.

“Your Cambridge qualifications will no doubt open you to a world of opportunities. With an education that is trusted, recognized, and truly International, you are all ready to make a positive impact in the world.”

In addition to student awards, Greenspring School, Lekki, Lagos, a British Council Partner, was honoured as a school for its impactful contributions to best practice policies in Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and Child Protection, as well as its efforts in promoting upward mobility for its employees.

This year’s BROCLA awards were marked during a significant milestone as the British Council celebrates the 80th anniversary of its operations in Nigeria under the theme ‘Amplifying the Voices of the Future in building connections, understanding, and trust.

This milestone reflects the British Council’s long-standing commitment to fostering educational excellence and supporting the aspirations of generations of Nigerians.

British Council Nigeria, over the last 80 years, has achieved significant milestones by investing in human capital through scholarships, supporting young entrepreneurs, and enhancing educational practices between UK and Nigerian schools.

All top-performing students will be awarded certificates from Cambridge International Examinations to acknowledge their achievements and mark a pivotal moment in their academic journeys.

In his welcome remarks, the Regional Exams Director, Sub Saharan Africa, British Council said to the students: “These awards are not just certificates; they symbolize your remarkable journey and the incredible potential that lies ahead.

“They mark a significant milestone in your academic career and serve as a testament to your hard work, resilience, and determination. Your achievements today pave the way for new opportunities in education, careers, and beyond.

“You have set a high bar, not only for yourselves but for future generations of learners who will look up to you as role models.

He added: “To our distinguished teachers, principals, and families, your support and encouragement have been instrumental in these students’ success. Your dedication to nurturing and guiding these young minds has made this day possible.

“At the British Council, we are committed to providing access to world-class education and assessments, and we are proud to see our mission reflected in the accomplishments of these young learners.”

On his part, the Country Exams Director, British Council in Nigeria, encouraged the awardees to continue striving for excellence.

He urged them to use these achievements as a springboard to even greater success.

“Embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and remember that the journey is just beginning,” he stated.

Access Bank Plc partnering with the British Council celebrated the awardees by crediting their bank accounts with a token.

