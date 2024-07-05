Ekiti issues 14 days ultimatum for hotel registration with Tourism Bureau

The Ekiti State Government, through the Bureau of Tourism Development, has issued a directive requiring all hotels and hospitality businesses in the state to register with the Bureau within the next 14 days.

This, according to the state government, was a move to enhance security and regulation within the tourism and hospitality sector.

The resolution was part of a communique issued on Thursday at the end of an interactive Hotels and Hospitality operators security stakeholders meeting organized by the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development at GAD Conference Hall Governor’s Office Ado Ekiti

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ekiti State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, the Ekiti State Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), DSS , the Ekiti State Hoteliers Association, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters , the Ekiti State Homeland Security Intelligence Agency, and the Bureau of Tourism Development.

The key highlights of the communique include: “Hoteliers and hospitality operators in Ekiti State strongly condemned any reports of harboring hoodlums, fraudsters, or social irritants within their premises.

“All hoteliers and hospitality businesses in the state must register with the Bureau of Tourism Development within the next 14 days or face the wrath of the law.

“Hotel operators must obtain a certificate of operations from the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism and display it prominently at their hotel receptions, alongside their membership certificate with the Hoteliers Association.

“It is now mandatory for all hotel operators in the state to join the Association of Hoteliers in Ekiti State, in line with the extant law – Section 6 of the Ekiti State Tourism and Hospitality Regulatory Law of 2020.

“Stringent security protocols, including the installation of functional surveillance cameras, employment of trained security personnel, and regular security checks and audits, have been mandated for all hotels in the state.

“A joint task force, comprising the Bureau of Tourism Development, security agencies, and the Hoteliers Association, will be established for regulatory compliance purposes.

“The Ekiti State Homeland Intelligence Agency will partner with the Bureau of Tourism Development on information gathering and intelligence sharing to enhance security in the tourism and hospitality sector.”

The communique added that, “The Ekiti State Government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and visitors, as well as the proper regulation of the tourism and hospitality industry.

“Failure to comply with this directive within the stipulated 14-day period may result in severe consequences for non-compliant hotel operators.”

