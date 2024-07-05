Robbers attack customer in bank premises, cart away huge cash

Commercial activities were put to an abrupt end on Friday afternoon in Ughelli axis of Delta State, as daring armed robbers attacked a customer at the premises of a bank.

According to reports, the robbers armed with guns had trailed the customer unknowingly to the bank premises and shot severally into the air before attacking their victim.

It was gathered that the victim was yet to enter the banking hall before the gunmen struck and made away with three sack bags containing money.

The bank private security guard and two others were reportedly shot by the gunmen who arrived at the bank premises with a Toyota Venza.

The incident led to panic as shop owners quickly shut down, with vehicular movement on hold while the operation was ongoing along the ever busy Isoko Road in Ughelli.

