Hijrah 1446: Governor Adeleke declares Monday July 8th public holiday in Osun

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has declared Monday, July 8th, 2024 as public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1446.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Rasheed Aderibigbe which was published on the Ministry of Information bulletin on Friday.

According to the statement, the holiday is to allow Muslims in the state celebrate the new Islamic year.

It added that Governor Ademola Adeleke would preside over a special parade/March session as part of the activities to celebrate the new year.

While wishing Muslims a happy celebration, the governor charged them to use the period to pray for the unity and peaceful development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“The public holiday graciously approved by His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke is to allow Muslim faithful to celebrate and pray for peace, progress and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Governor Adeleke wishes all Muslim faithful a happy celebration of the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1446 AH,” the statement read.

