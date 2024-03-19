Breaking: Zenith Bank appoints first female GMD/CEO

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dame Adaora Umeoji as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive with effect from June 1, 2024.

The appointment of the Officer of the Order of the Niger is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Dr. Umeoji takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year term expires on May 31, 2024 after a very successful tenure.

She is the first female GMD/CEO since the inception of the bank.

A statement on Tuesday by the bank said her appointment is consistent with the bank’s executive transition tradition, succession plan and strategy of grooming leaders from within.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Umeoji has been the Deputy Managing Director of the bank since October 28, 2016 and has close to 30 years cognate banking experience, of which 26 years has been with Zenith Bank.

She is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, where she attended the Advanced Management Programme and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Programme.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja.

Umeoji holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration from the University of Calabar, and also has a doctorate in Business Administration from Apollos University, United States of America.

She holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world, including the strategic thinking and Management programme at Wharton Business School, USA.

She also attended the executive programme in Strategic Management and has a Certificate in Leading Global Business, all from Harvard Business School, USA.

Umeoji is a fellow of notable professional bodies, including the Chartered Banker Institute, United Kingdom; Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Nigerian Institute of Management; Institute of Credit Administration; Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria; Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators; and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

In 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria honoured Dr. Umeoji with the Officer of the Order of the Niger as a recognition of her contributions to nation building.

She is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations.

She has impacted many lives through her philanthropic and humanitarian activities via her Nn-Governmental Organisations.

The NGOs: Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and Adorable Foundation that educates, caters for cancer patients and indigent children’s education, especially the Girl-Child.

Her contribution to humanity was recognised by the Sun Newspaper, which recently bestowed on her the Humanitarian Service Icon Award for 2023.

As a result of her passion for promoting professionalism in the banking industry and improving the well-being of the less privileged, Dr. Umeoji founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria, a platform she uses to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.

She is a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International and was awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness, Pope Francis.