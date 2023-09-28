Breaking! Tribunal sacks Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday ruled that the governorship election held in the state was inconclusive.

It therefore ruled that Governor Uba Sanni was not the winner of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

ALSO READ:

Concert to raise Altar of Praise for God — Pastor Chinedu Ezenwa

50 poisoned at wedding

Nigeria @63: A resource-rich country with poor/deprived citizens, by Richard Odusanya

The petition was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

The judgement was delivered by the court via zoom on Thursday.

Details later…