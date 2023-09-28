50 poisoned at wedding

No fewer than 50 people were poisoned at a wedding in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk due to spoiled food, local media reported.

The report said the incident occurred in the town of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, the capital city of the cognominal province.

The provincial health chief, Ziyad Khalaf, said some of the cases were mild while some were serious.

ALSO READ:

Oyebanji congratulates Deputy on 65th birthday, lauds her loyalty

Google opens applications for N75m Hustle Academy Fund to empower Nigerian SMBs

Concert to raise Altar of Praise for God — Pastor Chinedu Ezenwa

He added that all the patients have received the necessary medical treatment in the hospital.

The incident came a day after a deadly fire ripped through a wedding hall in a predominantly Christian town in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200.

Xinhua/NAN.