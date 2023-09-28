Oyebanji congratulates Deputy on 65th birthday, lauds her loyalty 

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated his Deputy, Monisade Afuye on her 65th birthday, describing her as a loyal partner in the onerous task of steering the ship of the state.

The governor, in a statement on Thursday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Afuye is an embodiment of grace and mercy of God which she had enjoyed from birth.

Oyebanji said clocking 65 years is a fulfilling experience for the deputy governor whom he prayed God to grant her more fruitful years ahead.

He prayed that the deputy would continue to contribute to the growth and development of the state in particular and the nation at large.

He urged her to continue to dedicate herself to selfless service to mankind and continue to tread the path of honour and excellence for which she has been known by the people she serves.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I wish Her Excellency a happy birthday and more years of bliss and undiluted joy,” he added.