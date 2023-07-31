Breaking: Tinubu insists fuel subsidy is gone

President Bola Tinubu said the fuel subsidy is gone as it has outlived its usefulness.
Tinubu said this Monday evening in his Special nationwide broadcast which is still underway.
ALSO READ:
- I found out my third marriage ended online — Stella Damasus
- Tinubu appoints Osinbajo’s ex-aide as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity
- Tinubu maintains commitment to greatest good, reveals over 1tr fuel subsidy saved in two months
- Tinubu describes Buhari’s exchange rate policy as “currency speculation”
- I understand your hardship, I wish there were other ways – Tinubu
The President said the money saved through removal of subsidies would be used to develop education, health and build infrastructures in the country.
More later..