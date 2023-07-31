Trending
Breaking News

Breaking: Tinubu insists fuel subsidy is gone

The Eagle OnlineBy Updated:No Comments
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
828

President Bola Tinubu said the fuel subsidy is gone as it has outlived its usefulness.

Tinubu said this Monday evening in his Special nationwide broadcast which is still underway.

ALSO READ:

The President said the money saved through removal of subsidies would be used to develop education, health and build infrastructures in the country.  

More later..

Share.

Related Posts