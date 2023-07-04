Breaking: Tambuwal loses out as Akpabio announces Minority leadership

828 828

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Amino Tambuwal, has lost his bid to emerge as the Senate Minority Leader.

This followed the announcement of the Senate minority leadership by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The announcement on Tuesday was preceded by a call by the Senate Minority caucus to resolve some issues surrounding the leadership.

Akpabio granted the request.

The closed door session took about 10 minutes.

After the resumption of plenary, Senator Simeon Dayvou, representing Plateau North Senatorial District, was announced as the Minority Leader following his nomination by the Minority Caucus of the Senate, while Senator Oyewumi Olalere was announced as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Senator Darlington Nwokeocha was announced as the Minority Whip, while Senator Rufai Hanga emerged the Deputy Minority Whip.