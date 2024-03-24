Breaking: SSANU, NASU end warning strike, announce resumption date

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union have declared an end to their seven-day warning strike.

The two unions embarked on the strike to press home the demand for the release of their withheld four months salaries.

They said it was not justifiable for the Federal Government to pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities and leave them out.

Announcing the end of the strike on Sunday, the President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, directed members of both unions to resume work from Monday.

Ibrahim said in a circular to the members of NASU and SSANU on Sunday: “Consequently, you are hereby informed that the seven-day warning strike shall end at midnight of Sunday, 24th March 2024 and normal work will resume on Monday, 25th March 2024.”

He promised that the unions will continue “meaningful engagement with the relevant Government Agencies in both Executive and Legislative Arms” and notify members of the next line of action(s) to be taken.