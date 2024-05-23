Breaking: Reps pass bill seeking to return to old National Anthem

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill proposing that the country return to reciting the old National Anthem.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, was passed for second and third reading on the floor of the House during plenary in Abuja.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, anchored his argument on the need for patriotism and nationalism.

Supporting his argument, Borno lawmaker, Ahmed Jaha, however, posited that the wordings in the new anthem are verbal expressions that have no substance in the affairs of the Nigerian State.

His argument was supported by the member representing Jere Federal Constituency, Borno State, Mr Ahmad Satomi.

Also Read:

On his part, Chinda, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party noted that the old national anthem was a colonial heritage which should not be considered in a post-independent Nigeria.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for concurrence before being sent to the president for assent.

More details coming.