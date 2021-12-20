Breaking: Primate Ayodele releases shocking prophecies for Buharis, Abiodun, Uzodinma, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released some prophetic statement for the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; First Lady, Aisha Buhari; and the All Progressives Congress among many others.

The new revelations are coming just few days to the official release of his full prophecies for the incoming year.

Releasing new prophesies for incoming hears has already become a culture for the man of God, affording him the opportunity to tell the world what to expect in the coming year.

In a gathering over the weekend, Primate Ayodele was asked by top dignitaries about what to expect in the coming year.

The man of God responded by saying the time hasn’t come for him to release prophecies for 2022 as received from God, but that he will only give them highlights.

In the highlights, Primate Ayodele spoke on politics, the Federal Government and security of the country.

The highlights:

. Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will run helter-skelter in 2022

. An Army General will be kidnapped

. Another protest is coming that will cease President Buhari’s Government for four hours

. Let’s pray not to lose a sitting Commissioner of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police.

. Nigerian Police, Army will go on strike

. Governor Hope Uzodinma, APC will lose Imo State

. Aisha Buhari will be bereaved.