Breaking: President Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, revealed this.

Bassey said Bawa’s suspension “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him”.

He aded: “Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”