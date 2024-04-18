Breaking: Police allegedly arrest Rivers lawmaker, Fubara loyalist in Abuja

Two loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, including the lawmaker representing the Aboada West Constituency of the state House of Assembly, Sokari Goodboy, have been arrested at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the PUNCH is reporting.

Also arrested by the police was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state identified as Ezebunwo Ichemati.

The duo was allegedly arrested by policemen outside the venue of the National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday.

In a viral video, a lady who claims to be a member of Fubara’s media team, said the two men were arrested on the orders of a Local Government chairman in Rivers State.

She stated, “All of us, the media team that came from Rivers State were together. The next thing – he (the LG Chairman) pointed out that they should arrest the present serving Assembly member who is representing the good people of Aboada West.

“The next thing that came up again, he started giving them instructions he attacked Ezebunwo and tore his shirt.

“We don’t even know what we are doing here because he has ordered that they should arrest all of us.”

Punch correspondent reports that the two governor’s loyalists were taken away by the security operatives.

When contacted, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omotsegunwa, confirmed the incident and called for their immediate release.

He stated, “They were there in solidarity so why should they be arrested? Going there to show solidarity, they were not the only ones.

“A lot of Governors also came there with their people and coming to picket some people on the orders of an individual is not it at all. So they should be released immediately.”

Of the present 31 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly, 27 led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while the remaining four are loyal to Fubara.

Of the four, one and former factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, resigned from the state House of Assembly and was later appointed as Fubara’s Chief of Staff, following the protracted political crisis rocking the state.

The State House of Assembly has 32 constituencies, but one of the lawmakers Dinebari Loolo who represented the Khana Constituency 2, died in 2023.

However, a by-election had yet to be conducted to fill the vacant seat.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Adejobi Olumuyiwa picked up the call but dropped it immediately the paper’s correspondent introduced himself.

He had yet to reply to a text message sent to his mobile as of the time of filing this report on Thursday evening.