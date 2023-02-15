Breaking: PDP Governors seek joinder in Naira swap case

Two Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party: Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, have sought to be joined in the case before the Supreme Court on the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The two Governors made a surprise appearance at the resumed hearing of the case by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Diri and Obaseki are seeking to be joined as Respondents in the case brought by the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States Governments.

The suit, which is at present being heard by the Supreme Court, has the CBN and the Federal Government as respondents.

Justice John Inyang Okoro is leading a Seven-Man Panel of the apex court to hear the suit.

The Supreme Court had on February 8, 2023 adjourned till today, ruling that the deadline for the swapping of old naira notes for new ones be put on hold.