The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Akeredolu revealed the development himself on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19.

“I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.

“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”