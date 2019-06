The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday defeated the Syli National of Guinea by a lone goal in their second group match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

With the feat, Nigeria becomes the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 in the championship.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo scored the only goal of the game with a 73rd minute header.

Nigeria had also in their opening group match dispatched the Swallows of Burundi by a lone goal.