Breaking: Naira redesign, part of conspiracy to scuttle 2023 polls — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has alleged that there was a grand conspiracy to scuttle the 2023 general election.

The two-term former Lagos State Governor made the declaration on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Tinubu declared that the current fuel crisis and Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria were part of the plot by certain interests in the country to sabotage the forthcoming polls.

He spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters during the APC presidential campaign rally at the M. K. O. Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

The APC standard bearer, who was flanked by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and other notable leaders of the party, expressed confidence that he would win the presidential contest in spite of the hurdles ahead of the election.

He said: “Whether there is fuel or not, we will go and vote and we shall win.

“This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean.

“You know me.

“We are going there to win.”

Tinubu categorically stated that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party will lose the race to the Aso Rock Villa.

According to him, the 2023 election is a revolution and it will be decided with the Permanent Voter Cards.

Tinubu, who alluded to certain conspiracy against his candidacy, said he would not be deterred by the schemes of those he described as traitors and mischief-makers.

While deploring the hardship occasioned by fuel scarcity in the country, Tinubu said his administration would bring the problem to an end.

The former governor assured that, if elected as president, he would ensure reduction in pump price of petrol and adequate supply of the product across the country.

He noted that Nigerians were resolute to make a difference and would go all out to cast their votes, even if conspirators tried to sabotage the electoral process with artificial fuel scarcity.

Tinubu said: “Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote.

“They have a lot of mischief in stock.

“They could say there is no fuel.

“They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I Asiwaju I have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe.

“Let them increase the price of fuel.

“Only them know where they have hoarded fuel.

“They hoarded money, they hoarded naira, we will go and vote and we will win, even if they change the ink on Naira notes.

“Whatever their plans, it will come to nought.

“We are going to win.

“Those in the PDP will lose.”

Tinubu promised Nigerian youths and students that his administration would guarantee stable academic calendar and student loans.

He said: “We will take over the government from them – the traitors who wanted to contest with us.

“They had no experience.

|The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths.

“This is a revolution.

“This election is a revolution.

“They are plotting, but they will fail.

“They said fuel price will increase and reach N2,000 per litre.

“Go and relax.

“They don’t want this election to hold.

“They want to scuttle it.

“But on this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be student loan.

“Nobody will drop out of the university because of school fees.

“I guarantee you that.

“We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make four years course four years course.

“Do you agree?

“Will you vote whether there is fuel or not?

“Call your sister, we are bringing revolution.

“Let me say what’s on my mind.

“The other day, I told you.

“This one too, they think they can cause crisis by sabotaging fuel supply.

“They are sabotaging fuel supply.

“Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win.

“This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean.

“You know me.

“We are going there to win.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; and Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Others were former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Governor of Ogun State and candidate of the APC for Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; and APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.