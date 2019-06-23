The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has reviewed downward the fares for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON, in a statement on Saturday by its Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the downward review was the result of re-classification of land transportation routes as well as reduction of their rates on the portal of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on transportation routes that will be used by Nigeria.

The commission said the review had led to a reduction of 620 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to $165, from what was contained in the 2019 Hajj fare earlier announced by various States, the FCT and the Armed Forces.

The statement added that Nigerian pilgrims from all States of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the Armed Forces are now to pay N51,170.45 less than the fares earlier announced.

The commission directed all States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, the FCT and the Armed Forces to immediately announce the review and commence refunds to pilgrims that have paid over the reviewed fare.

The commission said it had, therefore, extended the deadline for closure of pilgrims registration to July 15, 2019 due to demand from various quarters and in view of the latest development.

It enjoined all intending pilgrims for 2019 Hajj to conclude payments and all necessary registration procedures before the said date.

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is scheduled to hold a stakeholders meeting to review and finalise all arrangements before the commencement of this year’s Hajj operations expected to start next month.

A statement signed by the acting Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Maigari, stated that the meeting, fixed for Tuesday, is expected to be attended by the various committees set up by the Commission for the exercise, state pilgrims welfare boards and agencies, airlines contracted, and all relevant federal and state Ministries, parastatals and agencies involved in the execution of the annual religious exercise.