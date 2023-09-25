Breaking: Lagos Election Tribunal dismisses LP, PDP petitions against Sanwo-Olu, Deputy 

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the petitions brought by LP candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his PDP counterpart, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor.

The two are challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election and his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah Monday announced the dismissal of the petitions while reading judgement of the petitioners.

More later…