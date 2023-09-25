Baker jailed 14 months for cheating his employer

A Grade I Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old baker, Julius Illah to 14 months imprisonment for cheating his employer.

Illah of Kurudu village Abuja, was convicted of breach of trust and cheating.

The Area Court judge, Aliyu Kagarko, gave him an option of N30,000 fine and ordered him to pay N80,000 in compensation to the complainant.

Kagarko said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigour of protracted prosecution.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Illah had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that on September18, the complainant, Christabel Odeku of Asokoro, Abuja, reported the matter at Asokoro Police Station.

Nwaforaku said that the defendant, being the production manager of Ovie Flourish Bakery, collected N80,000 through his bank account and also cash from customers without the consent of his employer.

He said the convict dishonestly refused to remit the said money but converted it to his personal use.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement but, all efforts made to recover the money failed.

Nwaforaku said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.