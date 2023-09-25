Seven more Zamfara varsity students freed

The Joint Task Force of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued another seven female students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

Bandits attacked the university and abducted over 20 students from their rented lodge in the Sabon Gida, Bungudu LGA of the state, last Friday.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the seven students were rescued alongside three male workers of Gupran Engineering Zervices Ltd.

The troops had earlier rescued six female students the same Friday.

This translates to a total of 13 students who have been rescued so far.

The names of the freed students are as follows:

1. Rukayya Sani Batola: Educ Chemistry -200 Level -Zamfara

2. Merry Monday: MCB-300 Level

3. Maryam Salawuddeen: Accounting-300 Level-Osun

4. Salamatu Jummai Dahiru: MCB-200 LEVEL

5. Fiddausi Abdulazeez: Edu Biology -200 Level

6. Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru: Education Chemistry-200 Level

7. Ketora Bulus: Education:Physics-100 Level-Kaduna

8. Felicia Sunday: Computer Science- 200 Level-Osun

9. Jamila Ahmad: BCH-200 LEVEL – Kogi

10. Aisha Aminu Ujong: Edu Physics- GRADUATED-Cross River

11. Mariya Abdulrahman Usman: English-400 Level-Katsina

12.Usaina Abdulrahman Education: English-100 Level-Katsina

13. Saadatu Aminu Abubakar: Education Biology