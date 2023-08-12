Breaking: Governor suspends newly-sworn-in Commissioner

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has suspended the newly-inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Olaiya Atibioke, for two weeks.

The suspension of the Commissioner was made known on Saturday in a statement issued by the State Government.

The statement, signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said Atibioke’s suspension followed his unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Saturday.

According to Oyebode, the suspension takes immediate effect.

He said Atibioke had left the venue of the retreat without permission, adding that he was nowhere to be found when Commissioners were called upon to sign the performance charter.

Governor Oyebanji had sat through all the sessions of the three-day retreat, which commenced on Thursday.

He had, in the course of his presentation, reiterated the administration’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.