Breaking: Governor forced to make U-turn as sensitive election materials arrive Nasarawa

Amid tight security, sensitive election materials for the Saturday’s general election have arrived Nasarawa State.

The materials were taken to Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Lafia, the state capital.

Roads linking the CBN were barricaded by police Armored Personnel Carriers.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura, was not spared in the barricade as his convoy was made to make a u-turn.

European Union observers were seen monitoring the offloading of the election materials in white sacks.